Trend, sbloccata una nuova dipendenza: da oggi disponibile la New Balance 1000 (Di mercoledì 24 aprile 2024) New Balance reintroduce la 1000 e annuncia Dave come nuovo brand ambassador Introdotta per la prima volta nel 1999, la New Balance 1000 torna con il suo design innovativo, ispirandosi all’estetica Y2K che ha catturato l’essenza dell’epoca. New Balance annuncia inoltre, il rapper britannico Dave come nuovo brand ambassador, unendosi al suo crescente roster di talenti emergenti. Dall’uscita del suo acclamato album di debutto Psychodrama nel 2019, il 25enne è stato apprezzato per il suo audace lirismo e il suo stile musicale sovversivo. Parallelamente all’annuncio, Dave è protagonista dell’ultima campagna di New Balance per il lancio della 1000, dove la narrazione include una street race e cattura la versatilità del modello, esplorando i legami tra cultura, stile e ...
    La New Balance 1000 sta per diventare una delle uscite più importanti del marchio di Boston per il 2024. È un modello che non solo è candidato a generare molto scalpore tra gli sneakerhead, ma anche tra tutti coloro che amano l'estetica Y2K. In particolare, gli occhi degli appassionati brilleranno ...

