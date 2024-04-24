Trend - sbloccata una nuova dipendenza | da oggi disponibile la New Balance 1000

La New Balance 1000 sta per diventare una delle uscite più importanti del marchio di Boston per il 2024. È un modello che non solo è candidato a generare molto scalpore tra gli sneakerhead, ma anche tra tutti coloro che amano l'estetica Y2K. In particolare, gli occhi degli appassionati brilleranno ... (gqitalia)
Martin Lewis warns Barclays customers of 'under-the-radar' card payments change - Barclays have said the change "gives you more flexibility with your monthly payment". But Mr Lewis, founder of MoneySavingExpert.com, said: "This is a worryingly under-the-radar change by the UK's ...manchestereveningnews.co.uk
Barclaycard is making huge change to repayments - you could pay £1,000s more in interest - 1% of your balance plus interest, or £5. If you only make minimum repayments every month, MSE calculates that it would currently take nine years and eight months to clear a £1,000 balance and the ...mirror.co.uk
Martin Lewis urges Barclaycard customers to ‘check now’ about payment changes - Some people may see the total cost of their debt double by the time they clear what they owe, Mr Lewis warned.independent.co.uk