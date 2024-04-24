The Flash | l' action figure del Barry Allen di Ezra Miller cancellata da Hot Toys

The Flash

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
The Flash: l'action figure del Barry Allen di Ezra Miller cancellata da Hot Toys (Di mercoledì 24 aprile 2024) La Hot Toys non produrrà più l'action figure sul personaggio Dopo il flop al box-office e le pessime recensioni della critica, un'altra tegola ha colpito il film The Flash della Warner Bros. La Hot Toys, infatti, ha cancellato la produzione dell'action figure dedicata al Barry Allen di Ezra Miller inizialmente annunciata. L'azienda ha comunicato che le figure sono state cancellate "a causa di un'imprevista alternanza di mercato". Una delle due era un'action figure in scala 1/6 del "giovane Barry" di The Flash, che ne includeva una da collezione altamente dettagliata e una versione alternativa deluxe. L'altra figura ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
Notizie su altre fonti: toys flash

The flash: l'action figure del Barry Allen di Ezra Miller cancellata da Hot toys - Dopo il flop al box-office e le pessime recensioni della critica, un'altra tegola ha colpito il film The flash della Warner Bros. La Hot toys, infatti, ha cancellato la produzione dell'action figure ...movieplayer

THE flash: Hot toys Has Canceled Its Upcoming Young Barry Allen Figure (But Not For The Reason You'd Expect) - It's been confirmed by Hot toys that two figures have been canceled mid-production, including The flash movie's young Barry Allen and the Saakarian Iron Man based on his appearance in Disney+'s What ...comicbookmovie

Walmart’s flash Deals have massive savings on outdoor gear and toys - Fortunately, Walmart currently has items, such as the Yorin Trampoline for Kids and Costway’s Jumbo 4-to-Score , on sale at phenomenal discounts. If you act now, you can purchase everything you need ...msn

Video di Tendenza
Video The Flash
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.