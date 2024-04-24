The Fall Guy | la nostra recensione del film con Ryan Gosling e Emily Blunt

The Fall Guy: la nostra recensione del film con Ryan Gosling e Emily Blunt (Di mercoledì 24 aprile 2024) David Leitch smonta il giocattolo del suo cinema, ci fa vedere il meccanismo, confessa che il re è nudo affinché nudo possa continuare a essere. Con romanticismo (anche nei confronti di quella cosa che chiamavamo cinema) e parecchio divertimento. La recensione di The Fall Guy di Federico Gironi.
