Tatum Paxley | Farò di tutto pur di diventare campionessa ad NXT

Roxanne Perez Retains, Lexis King Beats Baron Corbin, D'Angelo Pins Dempsey | NXT Fight Size - - Baron Corbin faced Lexis King. King kicked Corbin below the belt and pinned him with the Coronation. - The D’Angelo Family (Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, and Luca Crusifino) faced No ...fightful
Recap: NXT Spring Breakin’ Results from April 23, 2024 – Title Changes Hands - The latest edition of NXT Spring Breakin’ brought some thrilling matches to the ring with an exciting title change as one of the evening’s highlights. With live broadcast on the USA Network, here’s a ...msn
tatum paxley: I Came So Close To Winning NXT Women's Title, I'm Not Done - At NXT Spring Breakin' Week One, tatum paxley challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship in a Triple Threat match that included Lyra Valkyria. paxley delivered a valiant effort, but ...fightful