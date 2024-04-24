Tatum Paxley | Farò di tutto pur di diventare campionessa ad NXT

(Di mercoledì 24 aprile 2024) In modo decisamente opportunista, Roxanne Perez è riuscita a superaree Lura Valkyria confermandosifemminile di NXT. Subito dopo il matchè stata intercettata nel backstage e la superstar ha riferito di essere pronta a fare dipur di divenirenel prossimo futuro. EXCLUSIVE: After coming up short in tonight's #WWENXT Women's Championship Triple Threat Match, @promises to do WHATEVER it takes to become champion. #NXTSpringBreakin pic.twitter.com/fs2AWSPooO— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2024

