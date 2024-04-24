Superman | Nathan Fillion anticipa il suo approccio con Guy Gardner

Il ruolo di Jonathan Kent nel prossimo film di Superman, diretto da James Gunn, è stato ottenuto da Pruitt Taylor Vince Nel prossimo film di Superman, diretto da James Gunn e tratto dai fumetti della DC, sarà presente anche Pruitt Taylor Vince. L’attore infatti ha fatto il suo ingresso nel cast ... (tuttotek)
Celebre anche per La leggenda del pianista sull'oceano, sarà Pruitt Taylor Vince a interpretare Jonathan Kent nel Superman di James Gunn previsto per il 2025, in questo periodo in corso di riprese. (comingsoon)
| Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it | Mister Movie Pruitt Taylor Vince è stato scelto per interpretare il ruolo del padre adottivo di Clark Kent/Superman, Jonathan Kent, nel prossimo film “Superman” diretto da James Gunn e attualmente in fase di riprese presso la ... (mistermovie)
nathan Fillion says playing flawed Green Lantern is a ‘gold mine’ - nathan Fillion is excited to play Green Lantern in James Gunn's 'superman' because of the character's relatable flaws.bangpremier
superman: nathan Fillion Teases His Approach to Guy Gardner - Guy Gardner has previously been portrayed in live-action by Matthew Settle in the ill-fated Justice League of America TV movie of 1997. Finn Wittrock was set to portray the character in Max's Green ...comicbook
superman: GL Guy Gardner Is "90% Flawed and Doesn't Care": Fillion - Yesterday, we had a chance to hear what Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl) had to share about writer/director James Gunn's superman – specifically, how excited she is to work with nathan Fillion (Green Lantern ...bleedingcool