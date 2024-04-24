Superman | Nathan Fillion anticipa il suo approccio con Guy Gardner

Superman Nathan

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a mistermovie©

Fonte : mistermovie
Superman: Nathan Fillion anticipa il suo approccio con Guy Gardner (Di mercoledì 24 aprile 2024) Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it Mister Movie Il nuovo film di Superman promette di essere un'avventura emozionante e ricca di azione, con un cast di talento e una storia che esplora temi classici con una nuova prospettiva. Con l'arrivo di Guy Gardner e la visione di James Gunn, questo film potrebbe dare una scossa all'Universo DC e conquistare vecchi e nuovi fan. Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it Mister Movie
Leggi tutta la notizia su mistermovie
Notizie su altre fonti: superman nathan
  • Superman Nathan

    Il ruolo di Jonathan Kent nel prossimo film di Superman, diretto da James Gunn, è stato ottenuto da Pruitt Taylor Vince Nel prossimo film di Superman, diretto da James Gunn e tratto dai fumetti della DC, sarà presente anche Pruitt Taylor Vince. L’attore infatti ha fatto il suo ingresso nel cast ... (tuttotek)

  • Superman Nathan

    Celebre anche per La leggenda del pianista sull'oceano, sarà Pruitt Taylor Vince a interpretare Jonathan Kent nel Superman di James Gunn previsto per il 2025, in questo periodo in corso di riprese. (comingsoon)

  • Superman Nathan

    | Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it | Mister Movie Pruitt Taylor Vince è stato scelto per interpretare il ruolo del padre adottivo di Clark Kent/Superman, Jonathan Kent, nel prossimo film “Superman” diretto da James Gunn e attualmente in fase di riprese presso la ... (mistermovie)

nathan Fillion says playing flawed Green Lantern is a ‘gold mine’ - nathan Fillion is excited to play Green Lantern in James Gunn's 'superman' because of the character's relatable flaws.bangpremier

superman: nathan Fillion Teases His Approach to Guy Gardner - Guy Gardner has previously been portrayed in live-action by Matthew Settle in the ill-fated Justice League of America TV movie of 1997. Finn Wittrock was set to portray the character in Max's Green ...comicbook

superman: GL Guy Gardner Is "90% Flawed and Doesn't Care": Fillion - Yesterday, we had a chance to hear what Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl) had to share about writer/director James Gunn's superman – specifically, how excited she is to work with nathan Fillion (Green Lantern ...bleedingcool

Video di Tendenza
Video Superman Nathan
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.