Superman | Nathan Fillion anticipa il suo approccio con Guy Gardner

Celebre anche per La leggenda del pianista sull'oceano, sarà Pruitt Taylor Vince a interpretare Jonathan Kent nel Superman di James Gunn previsto per il 2025, in questo periodo in corso di riprese. (comingsoon)

nathan Fillion says playing flawed Green Lantern is a ‘gold mine’ - nathan Fillion is excited to play Green Lantern in James Gunn's 'superman' because of the character's relatable flaws.bangpremier

superman: nathan Fillion Teases His Approach to Guy Gardner - Guy Gardner has previously been portrayed in live-action by Matthew Settle in the ill-fated Justice League of America TV movie of 1997. Finn Wittrock was set to portray the character in Max's Green ...comicbook

superman: GL Guy Gardner Is "90% Flawed and Doesn't Care": Fillion - Yesterday, we had a chance to hear what Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl) had to share about writer/director James Gunn's superman – specifically, how excited she is to work with nathan Fillion (Green Lantern ...bleedingcool