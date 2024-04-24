Shannen Doherty e Tori Spelling raccontano quando e perché avevano smesso di essere amiche

Shannen Doherty e Tori Spelling raccontano quando e perché avevano “smesso di essere amiche” (Di mercoledì 24 aprile 2024) Shannen Doherty e Tori Spelling, ex co-star della serie tv Beverly Hills 90210, hanno cercato di fare luce sulla fine della loro amicizia durante il podcast Let’s Be Clear. Nel corso dell’ultima puntata, le interpreti di Brenda Walsh e di Donna Martin hanno ripercorso quanto successo, ammettendo però di non avere una risposta definitiva sui motivi del loro allontanamento. “È come se il minuto prima fossimo amiche, e quello dopo non lo fossimo più”, ha detto quindi Doherty. Poi, Spelling ha riflettuto sul fatto di essere sempre stata facilmente influenzabile, un tratto caratteriale che anche la collega avrebbe notato. “Sei sempre stata facilmente influenzabile. Ed è stato molto frustrante per me perché ti dicevo sempre: ‘Sì, Tor, hai ...
