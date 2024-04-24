Pronostico e quote Thanasi Kokkinakis – Jack Draper - ATP Madrid 24-04-2024

Madrid Open: Emma Raducanu in action on Wednesday, along with fellow Brits jack Draper and Harriet Dart - Emma Raducanu - looking to build on last week's run to the quarter-finals in Stuttgart, at which she beat Angelique Kerber and Linda Noskova before falling to a spirited defeat to world No 1 Iga ...iwradio.co.uk

kokkinakis beats Thiem to qualify in Madrid - Thanasi kokkinakis has dropped just eight games to storm through the qualifying rounds in Madrid, his latest win ...tennis.au

ATP Madrid Day 1 Predictions Including Luciano Darderi vs Gael Monfils - It promises to be an entertaining first day at the ATP Madrid Open with a number of intriguing matches on the schedule. As always, we here at LWOT will ...msn