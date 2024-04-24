Pepper Grinder - la recensione | un platform trivellante

(Di mercoledì 24 aprile 2024) Se il nome Ahr Ech non dovesse suonarvi famigliare, c’è solo una spiegazione: non avete mai provato. Non certo una tripla A attesa da milioni di giocatori, né tantomeno un indie dalla nomea imponente: piuttosto, uno di quei titoli che appare un po’ in sordina, conquista rapidamente una nicchia specifica di giocatori e poi, in tempo ancor minore, genera dipendenza. Sì, perchéè soltanto all’apparenza l’ennesimoper l’ammiraglia di casa Nintendo, un piccolo mostriciattolo che dietro una pixel art tanto bella quanto già vista e delle musichine accattivanti nasconde un anima insolita e diabolica, che mescola le vecchie piattaforme di Mario a meccaniche molto più vetuste che sì, richiamano alla memoria il mai troppo lodato Dig Dug. Quindi sì, sulla carta una nuova ...

Highlights of Phase II at the 135th Canton Fair: Smart and eco-friendly innovations - On April 23rd, the second phase of the 135th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) commenced, featuring three professional sections: building materials and furniture, household items, and gifts ...sohu

RECIPE: Shortcut laab-style pork for a quick Thai-inspired dinner - From the Isaan region of Thailand, it is tangy, funky and — most importantly — very easy to make. It needn’t be served hot, so it’s a great protein-packed meal for warmer late spring days and you can ...ajc

New Vistas For Power, Railway Sectors (2) - Nigeria’s rudimentary economy is dominated by businesses in the informal sector. The battery chargers, barbers, hair-dressers, video club owners, carpenters, business centre owners, fashion designers, ...msn