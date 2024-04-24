Pepper Grinder - la recensione | un platform trivellante

Pepper Grinder

Pepper Grinder, la recensione: un platform “trivellante” (Di mercoledì 24 aprile 2024) Se il nome Ahr Ech non dovesse suonarvi famigliare, c’è solo una spiegazione: non avete mai provato Pepper Grinder. Non certo una tripla A attesa da milioni di giocatori, né tantomeno un indie dalla nomea imponente: piuttosto, uno di quei titoli che appare un po’ in sordina, conquista rapidamente una nicchia specifica di giocatori e poi, in tempo ancor minore, genera dipendenza. Sì, perché Pepper Grinder è soltanto all’apparenza l’ennesimo platform per l’ammiraglia di casa Nintendo, un piccolo mostriciattolo che dietro una pixel art tanto bella quanto già vista e delle musichine accattivanti nasconde un anima insolita e diabolica, che mescola le vecchie piattaforme di Mario a meccaniche molto più vetuste che sì, richiamano alla memoria il mai troppo lodato Dig Dug. Quindi sì, sulla carta una nuova ...
