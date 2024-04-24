Mini Aceman - la piccola elettrica creativa All’inizio prodotta in Cin - poi anche a Oxford

Mini Aceman

Mini Aceman, la piccola elettrica creativa. All’inizio prodotta in Cina, poi anche a Oxford (Di mercoledì 24 aprile 2024) “Semplicità carismatica”. E’ così che Mini chiama il linguaggio stilistico della nuova Aceman, appena svelata. Si tratta del terzo veicolo elettrico presentato dal marchio appartenente al gruppo Bmw, dopo le versioni a elettroni di Cooper e Countryman, ed è l’ennesima interpretazione di design (Minimalista, in questo caso) dell’icona creata da Alec Issigonis. Rispetto a queste, tuttavia, la Aceman sarà inizialmente costruita in Cina su un’inedita piattaforma sviluppata dalla joint venture tra BMW e la Great Wall. Lunga intorno ai 4 metri, la Aceman sarà disponibile al lancio in due varianti di potenza: la E è dotata di una batteria da 42,5 kWh e di un motore elettrico da 184 cavalli, mentre la SE può contare su un accumulatore da 54,2 kWh e di un motore elettrico da 218 cavalli. La ...
