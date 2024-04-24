Marvel Rivals | Loki è devastante nel nuovo Trailer

Un’esplosione di emozioni si prepara a scuotere il mondo dei videogiochi, grazie alla collaborazione tra NetEase Games e Marvel Games, che annunciano il loro ultimo progetto: Marvel Rivals. Questo sparatutto PVP cooperativo basato su squadre di supereroi promette di portare l’azione a un livello ... (gamerbrain)
Marvel Games e NetEase hanno sganciato ieri una bomba per gli amanti degli sparatutto simil Overwatch/Paladins, annunciando Marvel Rivals. In un periodo dove c’è davvero tantissima necessità di una ventata d’aria fresca nel mondo degli shooter, Marvel Rivals potrebbe essere la ... (game-experience)
Ieri, 27 marzo 2024, è stato annunciato Marvel Rivals, il nuovo hero shooter prodotto da NetEase Games (qui il trailer ufficiale) ed è già possibile iscriversi all’alpha test del gioco che si terrà a Maggio. Per poter provare il gioco in anteprima basterà semplicemente visitare questo sito, ... (screenworld)
marvel rivals: Loki ed i suoi poteri nel nuovo Trailer - Dopo diverse settimane dall’inaspettato annuncio di marvel rivals, il gioco sparatutto free-to-play che promette di catturare l’attenzione degli appassionati del ...techgaming
marvel rivals Reveals Loki Before Closed Alpha - Before the closed alpha tests on May 2024, marvel rivals revealed its first hero showcase for Loki. As per the trailer, Loki has the power of invisibility, illusion, and shapeshifting in the game. He ...beebom