Investire sulle persone | il GROW People Management Program di SKS365 alla sua 2°edizione - in versione pro

Ricerca Retail people Track 2024 Negli store il 53% del personale ha meno di 35 anni e nei prossimi tre anni è previsto il 40% di turnover - Alcuni ulteriori dati emersi dallo studio promosso da Osservatorio di Retail Brand Communication dell’Università IULM, T-ool by Università di Parma e Largo Consumo: • Il tasso annuale di turnover va d ...comunicati-stampa

Rockies face Padres, look for 2024 first: back-to-back wins - Tovar and the Rockies will face Waldron for the first time. The 27-year-old right-hander started six times in his eight appearances last season for San Diego, his first in the majors, but he didn't ...bignewsnetwork

Across China: Silver economy sees more talent, infrastructure support - In March, an industrial park focusing on the silver economy was established in Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong, providing financial support to accredited enterprises. The first batch of companies in ...china.cn