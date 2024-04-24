Investire sulle persone | il GROW People Management Program di SKS365 alla sua 2°edizione - in versione pro

Investire sulle

Investire sulle persone: il GROW People Management Program di SKS365 alla sua 2°edizione, in versione “pro” (Di mercoledì 24 aprile 2024) Undici manager dell'azienda si sono riuniti a Belgrado per la seconda edizione del Programma di formazione dedicato ai senior People manager. Dal 15 al 19 aprile i partecipanti hanno avuto l'opportunita? di sviluppare nuove competenze attraverso attivita? formative, workshop e team building Belgrado, 24 aprile 2024 - Costruire e coltivare le relazioni, condividere esperienze, sperimentare
