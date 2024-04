hamas, sinwar comanda a Gaza e visita le zone di battaglia - Un alto funzionario di hamas intervistato dal quotidiano londinese Al-Arabi Al-Jadid del Qatar, ripreso da Haaretz, ha rivelato che il leader Yahya sinwar continua a comandare l'organizzazione a Gaza ...ansa

'Insane' hamas chiefs 'planned to INVADE Israel, kill civilians to force others to live in a Palestinian State - with the terror group's leaders each given their own region to ... - A former high-ranking official in Fatah, a political organisation of Arab Palestinians , told Israeli outlet Haaretz that hamas had long planned to 'bring Israel down' and divide it ...dailymail.co.uk

The Israeli Army is preparing to launch a ground offensive very soon on Rafah - The Israeli army is preparing to launch a ground offensive very soon on the town of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. As the official Israeli television channel KAN reports, citing unnamed military ...sarajevotimes