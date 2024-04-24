Golf | ISPS Handa Championship 2024 al via con Manassero - Migliozzi e altri sei azzurri

(Di mercoledì 24 aprile 2024) Va in scena questa settimana il ritorno in Giappone del DP World Tour. E si ha attraverso l’del Taiheiyo Club a Gotemba, città da meno di 100.000 anime che si trova nella prefettura di Shizuoka. Terza edizione, e seconda sul circuito a matrice europea, per il torneo, che l’anno scorso ha visto prevalere l’australiano Lucas Herbert. Per lui niente difesa del titolo: è passato con la LIV. Saranno ben otto glial via, con Matteoe Guidoa guidare quella che è una vera e propria carica nel Sol Levante. Sono loro due, per ragioni diverse, gli osservati speciali, ma il gruppo italiano comprende anche Edoardo Molinari (nell’ormai usuale veste ulteriore di vicecapitano di Ryder Cup anche verso Bethpage), Lorenzo Scalise, ...

