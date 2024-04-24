Cina | annuncia nuovi partner per International Lunar Research Station

Cina annuncia

Cina: annuncia nuovi partner per International Lunar Research Station (Di mercoledì 24 aprile 2024) Wuhan, 24 apr – (Xinhua) – Un maggior numero di partner, tra cui un Paese e due organizzazioni internazionali, partecipera’ alla costruzione e al funzionamento dell’International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), ha annunciato oggi l’Amministrazione nazionale cinese per lo spazio (CNSA). Gli ultimi progressi del programma ILRS, avviato dalla Cina, sono stati rivelati in occasione della cerimonia di inaugurazione dello Giornata spaziale cinese a Wuhan, nella provincia centrale cinese dello Hubei. Tra i nuovi partner dell’ILRS figurano il Nicaragua, l’Organizzazione per la cooperazione spaziale Asia-Pacifico e l’Unione araba per l’astronomia e le scienze spaziali. Secondo la CNSA, la Cina ...
