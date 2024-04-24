(Di mercoledì 24 aprile 2024) Popular Sanrio Character Kuromi Signed as 30th Anniversary-G Ambassador TOKYO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/Computer Co., Ltd. announced today theof new additions to its family of-G shock-resistant watches. The new BGD-10K, available in four models, can be used as aor a unique time-telling. This latest, the BGD-10K, is a shock-resistant watch in a colorful pop design. It comes paired with a special holder with strap. The set works two different ways, either worn as aor hung from the strap as a. To turn the watch into ahangs from a bag or belt, just detach the bezel and band and place the center case into the special ...

casio to Release Two-Way baby-g That Doubles as a Wristwatch and Charm - TOKYO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of new additions to its family of baby-g shock-resistant watches. The new BGD-10K, available in four models, ...adnkronos

casio launches tough new baby-g watch that transforms Tamagotchi-style - When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works. The late 90s called ...advnture

Remember your old Tamagotchi This casio G-Shock mimics that vibe perfectly - Readers of a certain age will remember the craze surrounding Tamagotchi back in the day. The toy was the in-thing for many years, with kids aiming to keep their virtual pet alive for as long as ...t3