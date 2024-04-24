Casio to Release Two-Way BABY-G That Doubles as a Wristwatch and Charm

TOKYO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of new additions to its family of BABY-G shock-resistant watches. The new BGD-10K, available in four models, can be used as a Wristwatch or a unique time-telling Charm.   This latest Release, the BGD-10K, is a shock-resistant watch in a colorful pop design. It comes paired with a special holder with strap. The set works two different ways, either worn as a Wristwatch or hung from the strap as a Charm. To turn the watch into a Charm That hangs from a bag or belt, just detach the bezel and band and place the center case into the special ...
