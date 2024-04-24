Career Day di Next Gen Revolution - centinaia di colloqui al Complesso San Michele di Salerno

Career Day di Next Gen Revolution, centinaia di colloqui al Complesso San Michele di Salerno (Di mercoledì 24 aprile 2024) Il Complesso San Michele, sede della Fondazione Carisal, ha il Career Day di Next Gen Revolution facendo incontrare centinaia di giovani con oltre 15 aziende del territorio Grande riscontro per il “Career Day Next Gen Revolution” rivolto ai neet dai 16 ai 35 anni, selezionato dal “Fondo per la Repubblica Digitale – Impresa sociale”, e promosso da Fondazione Saccone, Ai.Bi. Associazione Amici Dei Bambini e Dipartimento di Scienze Politiche e della Comunicazione dell’Università degli Studi di Salerno. Il Complesso San Michele, sede della Fondazione Carisal, ha ospitato centinaia di colloqui dei giovani talenti con oltre 15 aziende del ...
    Grande riscontro per il “Career Day Next Gen Revolution” rivolto ai neet dai 16 ai 35 anni, selezionato dal “Fondo per la Repubblica Digitale – Impresa sociale”, e promosso da Fondazione Saccone, Ai.Bi. Associazione Amici Dei Bambini e Dipartimento di Scienze Politiche e della Comunicazione ... (zon)

    Tempo di lettura: 2 minutiMartedì 23 aprile, dalle ore 9 alle 12.30, presso il Complesso San Michele, sede della Fondazione Carisal in via Bastioni 14/16 a Salerno, si terrà il “Career Day Next Gen Revolution”, un momento di incontro tra imprese del territorio e i Giovani talenti che hanno preso ... (anteprima24)

    Giovani e inserimento lavorativo, martedì 23 aprile il “Career day” di Next Gen Revolution al Complesso San Michele di Salerno. L’iniziativa è promossa dalla Fondazione Saccone nell’ambito del progetto formativo “Next Gen Be Your Digital Revolution”. Martedì 23 aprile, dalle ore 9 alle 12.30, ... (zon)

