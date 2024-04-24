Career day di Next Gen Revolution al Complesso San Michele di Salerno

Career day

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zon©

Fonte : zon
“Career day” di Next Gen Revolution al Complesso San Michele di Salerno (Di mercoledì 24 aprile 2024) Grande riscontro per il “Career Day Next Gen Revolution” rivolto ai neet dai 16 ai 35 anni, selezionato dal “Fondo per la Repubblica Digitale – Impresa sociale”, e promosso da Fondazione Saccone, Ai.Bi. Associazione Amici Dei Bambini e Dipartimento di Scienze Politiche e della Comunicazione dell’Università degli Studi di Salerno. Il Complesso San Michele, sede della Fondazione Carisal, ha ospitato centinaia di colloqui dei giovani talenti con oltre 15 aziende del territorio.  Nel corso della mattinata sono intervenuti: Domenico Credendino, Presidente della Fondazione CARISAL, Virgilio D’Antonio, Direttore Dipartimento DISPC UNISA, Antonella Spadafora, Responsabile Associazione Ai.Bi Campania, Mario Vitolo, Managing Director Virvelle, e Giorgio Scala, Presidente della Fondazione ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zon
Notizie su altre fonti: next career
  • Career day

    Tempo di lettura: 2 minutiMartedì 23 aprile, dalle ore 9 alle 12.30, presso il Complesso San Michele, sede della Fondazione Carisal in via Bastioni 14/16 a Salerno, si terrà il “Career Day Next Gen Revolution”, un momento di incontro tra imprese del territorio e i Giovani talenti che hanno preso ... (anteprima24)

  • Career day

    Giovani e inserimento lavorativo, martedì 23 aprile il “Career day” di Next Gen Revolution al Complesso San Michele di Salerno. L’iniziativa è promossa dalla Fondazione Saccone nell’ambito del progetto formativo “Next Gen Be Your Digital Revolution”. Martedì 23 aprile, dalle ore 9 alle 12.30, ... (zon)

Chiefs can’t afford to waste Khune X-factor - Itumeleng Khune’s career might have hit a low in recent years but he’ll always bring that X-factor. Kaizer Chiefs need to find it and continue with him in that direction.iol.co.za

Angels hope balanced offense continues vs. Orioles - The Angels hope they will receive more of that type of production on Wednesday afternoon in the rubber game of their three-game series against the visiting Baltimore Orioles.The bottom four hitters ...bignewsnetwork

Higher travel demand putting pressure on aviation sector, even as more mid-career workers stay - Out of more than 4,300 people who enrolled in the career Conversion Programme for the air transport sector over the past six years, 90 per cent remained employed 24 months after.channelnewsasia

Video di Tendenza
Video Career day
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.