Brighton-Manchester City giovedì 25 aprile 2024 ore 21 | 00 | formazioni - quot - pronostici

‘Deal will be done’ – Man Utd to complete brutal Newcastle raid despite £13m valuation gap, as Ratcliffe takes no prisoners - Manchester United have been backed to complete a Newcastle raid no matter how long it takes, and a report has revealed the no-nonsense stance Sir Jim Ratcliffe has adopted amid a £13m valuation gap.teamtalk

Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result and reaction as Gunners’ run riot after White and Havertz goals - Premier League result and reaction as Gunners’ run riot after White and Havertz goals - Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea: Kai Havertz and Ben White both scored twice as the Gunners go three points clear at the top ...msn

Brighton v Manchester city: Back De Bruyne in 5/1 Bet Builder - Premier League tips as Brighton host Manchester city with football betting expert Dave Tindall backing Kevin De Bruyne to score in a 5/1 Bet Builder for Betfair.betting.betfair