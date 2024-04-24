Al Pacino e Dan Stevens sacerdoti esorcisti in The Ritual - ispirato a una celebre storia vera

Al Pacino e Dan Stevens sacerdoti esorcisti in The Ritual, ispirato a una celebre storia vera (Di mercoledì 24 aprile 2024) C'è un gran ritorno del diavolo nel cinema horror, che attira anche grossi nomi. Al Pacino e Dan Stevens saranno protagonisti, nel ruolo di due sacerdoti, di The Ritual, diretto da David Midell.
