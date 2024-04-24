(Di mercoledì 24 aprile 2024) GUANGZHOU, China, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/The second phase of the eagerly anticipatedChina Import and Export( "", or "the"), lasting 5 days, kicked off on April 23rd, spotlighting Housewares, Gifts & Decorations, Building & Furniture. Among these, the furniture section stood out by presenting top-tier products integrating new designs and technologies to sketch a new vision of quality living for global buyers. As a leading brand in the field of kitchen and customizeddécor with a range of brands such as Miform, Opoly, and Opolini, OppeinGroup Inc captured global attention at thewith its customsolutions. These solutions are designed to meet consumer demands for ...

GUANGZHOU, China, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where consumers prioritize quality, experience, and innovation, leading companies across various sectors are embracing Tech nology-driven transformation. The 135th China Import and Export Fair (" Canton Fair " or "the Fair ") is spotlighting ... (liberoquotidiano)

135th Canton fair Showcases Revolutionary Home Furnishing Innovations - The second phase of the eagerly anticipated 135th China Import and Export fair ( 'Canton fair', or 'the fair'), lasting 5 days, kicked off on April 23rd, spotlighting Housewares, Gifts & Decorations, ...adnkronos

Canton fair puts focus on household commodities - The second phase of the 135th Canton fair opened in Guangzhou on Tuesday focusing on displaying products such as household goods, gifts, decorations, building materials and furniture with an ...global.chinadaily.cn

2nd phase of 135th Canton fair opens in Guangzhou, S China - Purchasers talk at a booth of tableware at the second phase of the 135th Canton fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2024. The second phase of the 135th Canton fair opened in ...chinaview.cn