The second phase of the eagerly anticipated 135th China Import and Export Fair ( "Canton Fair", or "the Fair"), lasting 5 days, kicked off on April 23rd, spotlighting Housewares, Gifts & Decorations, Building & Furniture. Among these, the furniture section stood out by presenting top-tier products integrating new designs and technologies to sketch a new vision of quality living for global buyers. As a leading brand in the field of kitchen and customized Home décor with a range of brands such as Miform, Opoly, and Opolini, Oppein Home Group Inc captured global attention at the Fair with its custom Home solutions. These solutions are designed to meet consumer demands for ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
GUANGZHOU, China, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where consumers prioritize quality, experience, and innovation, leading companies across various sectors are embracing Technology-driven transformation. The 135th China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair" or "the Fair") is spotlighting ... (liberoquotidiano)
135th Canton fair Showcases Revolutionary Home Furnishing Innovations - The second phase of the eagerly anticipated 135th China Import and Export fair ( 'Canton fair', or 'the fair'), lasting 5 days, kicked off on April 23rd, spotlighting Housewares, Gifts & Decorations, ...adnkronos
Canton fair puts focus on household commodities - The second phase of the 135th Canton fair opened in Guangzhou on Tuesday focusing on displaying products such as household goods, gifts, decorations, building materials and furniture with an ...global.chinadaily.cn
2nd phase of 135th Canton fair opens in Guangzhou, S China - Purchasers talk at a booth of tableware at the second phase of the 135th Canton fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2024. The second phase of the 135th Canton fair opened in ...chinaview.cn