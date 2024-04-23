Reboot o Sequel New Girl | ancora troppo presto per un ritorno?

God Of War Sequel May Be In The Works Job Listing Hints - A new God of War game is in the works, indicated by a recent job listing for a contracted quest designer on the Sony Santa Monica Studios website. The job listing emphasizes the need for a deep ...dualshockers

Naked Gun creator David Zucker is not impressed by upcoming Reboot and slams Paramount for not reaching out: 'They're just gonna do what they want' - Although The Naked Gun fans are looking forward to a Reboot next year, the new installment might be missing a particular something.dailymail.co.uk

After announcement of another Reboot, the original Blair Witch cast are asking for the residual payments they never received - But this is not the first time the movie has seen a Reboot. In 2000, Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 followed, and then in 2016 another Sequel titled Blair Witch dropped from the original filmmakers.msn