PREMIUM INTERNATIONAL FLORENCE SEVEN STARS 2024, IL 29 GIUGNO LA PREMIAZIONE A FIRENZE (Di martedì 23 aprile 2024)PREMIAZIONE DEI VINCITORI
GRAN TERRAZZA BELVEDERE, PALAZZO PLUS FLORENCE
CONCERTO D’ESTATE FIORENTINA DELL’ACCADEMIA FIORENTINA MUSICAREA
FIRENZE, Terrazza Belvedere del Plus FLORENCE
Durante la cerimonia di PREMIAZIONE, che si terrà sabato 29 GIUGNO alle ore 19 alla Gran Terrazza Belvedere del Palazzo Plus FLORENCE di FIRENZE (Via S. Caterina d'Alessandria 15), il Professore Carlo Franza, Storico dell'Arte Moderna e Contemporanea, Giornalista e Presidente della Giuria, terrà una lectio magistralis su "Aspetti, status e svolgimenti dell'Arte Contemporanea in Italia. Il quadro del presente". La cerimonia di PREMIAZIONE avverrà nel corso del Gran Concerto d'Estate fiorentina tenuto da valenti professionisti dell'Accademia Fiorentina
