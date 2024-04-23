MLS - media francesi | Olivier Giroud al Los Angeles Fc da agosto
Fonte : sportface
MLS, media francesi: Olivier Giroud al Los Angeles Fc da agosto (Di martedì 23 aprile 2024)OlivierGiroud ha raggiunto un accordo con il Los Angeles FC, club di MLS, con cui si unirà quest’estate: la notizia è stata già confermata dal suo entourage. L’attaccante 37enne, in scadenza di contratto con il Milan, club con il quale ha giocato per tre stagioni, ha firmato un accordo di un anno e mezzo e si unirà al club californiano, che milita nella Western Conference della Major League Soccer, il quale doverebbe partire dall’1 agosto, secondo l’emittente radiofonica Rmc. Il capocannoniere della nazionale francese con 57 gol in 131 presenze, si riunirà a ‘LA‘ con il suo migliore amico nella selezione nazionale, l’ex capitano Hugo Lloris, che si è ritirato dal calcio internazionale dopo la Coppa del Mondo 2022.
