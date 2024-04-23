Makeup by Mario di Mario Dedivanovic | Quando all' inizio mi associavano al contouring di Kim Kardashian mi veniva da piangere

Makeup Mario

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a vanityfair©

Fonte : vanityfair
Makeup by Mario di Mario Dedivanovic: «Quando all'inizio mi associavano al contouring di Kim Kardashian mi veniva da piangere» (Di martedì 23 aprile 2024) Il truccatore delle star, autore di molti dei look più iconici di Kim Kardashian, è passato per Milano per raccontare di sé ed emozionarsi al pensiero di essere riuscito a realizzare il suo sogno: la sua linea omonima di make-up
Leggi tutta la notizia su vanityfair

Kim Kardashian: parla il suo truccatore Mario Dedivanovic. “Il trucco naturale di Kim spiegato step-by-step a tutte voi" - Tra lacrime e standing ovation, abbiamo partecipato a una masterclass del celebre truccatore Mario Dedivanovic: dalla tecnica del "lip lift" al suo ...ilsecoloxix

How To Properly Clean Your Makeup Brushes And Sponges - K eeping your Makeup brushes clean is no joke. Of course, there’s the obvious benefit of removing residual product; have you ever tried achieving a bronzed lid with the same bru ...msn

50 Amazon Customer Most-Loved Beauty Deals From Clinique, Maybelline, and L’Oréal—Up to 51% Off - Amazon has tons of shopper-approved beauty products up for grabs with deals starting at $4. Whether you’re on the hunt for a new moisturizer, mascara, or curling iron, Amazon’s Customers’ Most-Loved ...msn

Video di Tendenza
Video Makeup Mario
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.