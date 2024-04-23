La Street Artist Laika espone al Serlachius in Finlandia nella collettiva Maschere con Ai Weiwei - Man Ra - Picasso

Street Artist

La Street Artist Laika espone al Serlachius in Finlandia nella collettiva “Maschere” con Ai Weiwei, Man Ray, Picasso (Di martedì 23 aprile 2024) LA Street Artist Laika espone IN Finlandia PRESSO IL Serlachius nella MOSTRA collettiva “Maschere. IDENTITÀ MULTIPLE DALL’ANTICHITÀ ALL’ARTE CONTEMPORANEA” AL FIANCO DI CELEBRI ArtistI COME Picasso, GAUGUIN, MAN RAY E AI Weiwei A cura di Lorella Scacco Opening sabato 11 maggio ore 11.00 Fino al 15 settembre 2024 Orari – Fino al 31 maggio: dal martedì al sabato 11-18 Dal 1° giugno: dal martedì al sabato 10-18 La Street Artist Laika vola in Finlandia per esporre nel prestigioso museo Serlachius, a Mänttä, all’interno della mostra collettivaMaschere. Identità multiple ...
