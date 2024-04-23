La Retro Collection del Parma per i 110 anni di storia

(Di martedì 23 aprile 2024) La “” delUno dei club storici italiani compie centodiecidi. Si tratta del. La società ducale ha deciso di celebrare questoversario mettendo in vendita, in edizione limitata, tre maglie che si rifanno ad alcuni periodi dei gialloblù. Ecco il comunicato: “In occasione delle attività per i 110del Club,Calcio presenta la nuova linea “Calcio 110”. Fanno parte di questa collezione, tre maglie ispirate ad alcune divise storiche prese da questi primi 110didel nostro Club. Le maglie sono in edizione limitata: 200 pezzi per ciascuna. La collezione è disponibile alla ...

Zendaya Welcomes Spring in a Retro Floral and Tulle Dress - Zendaya is keeping fans happy with her Challengers press tour, which, in typical Zendaya fashion, wound up becoming an all-out fashion tour. Ahead of Challengers’ official release on Friday, the ...elle

Zendaya Blooms in Custom Retro-inspired Floral Dress on ‘Good Morning America,’ Talks New ‘Challengers’ Movie - Zendaya stopped by “Good Morning America” on Tuesday to promote her latest movie, “Challengers.” In Luca Guadagnino’s new sports flick, the “Euphoria” actress plays a retired tennis pro at the center ...yahoo

Best Retro Game Consoles That Will Hype Your Younger Nostalgic Self - The Atari 2600+, Hyper Mega Tech! Super Pocket and Evercade EXP each offer unique ways to explore this thriving niche, ensuring that the legacy of Retro gaming continues to enchant future generations.techtimes