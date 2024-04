Honda Motor Europe Ltd renews and expands IT partnership with Kyndryl

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 23 aprile 2024)to modernize and manage the mission-critical systems for's logistics operationsBridge BRUSSELS, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/(NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, andLtd., announced a multiyear managed infrastructure services renewal agreement. Building on a well-establishedwill continue to manage's centralized IT infrastructure and modernize the company's mainframe estateBridge,'s open integration platform, and AIOps.Ltd. is a subsidiary of ...