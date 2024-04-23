Highlights Cleveland Cavaliers-Orlando Magic 96-86 - Playoff Nba 2023 2024 VIDEO

Highlights Cleveland Cavaliers-Orlando Magic 96-86, Playoff Nba 2023/2024 (VIDEO) (Di martedì 23 aprile 2024) Fattore campo confermato e difeso anche da Cleveland, che batte 96-86 Orlando. I Cavaliers non vanno mai in svantaggio e controllano i Magic fino alla fine allungando sul 2-0 nella serie. Mitchell contribuisce alla causa con 23 punti, 8 rimbalzi e 4 assist. Doppia doppia da 16 punti e 20 rimbalzi per Allen. Sponda Orlando, niente da fare per Banchero (21+3+3) e compagni, che dovranno subito riscattarsi in gara-3 davanti ai propri tifosi. Ecco gli Highlights della sfida. SportFace.
