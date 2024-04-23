GTA 5 | un DLC con protagonista Trevor è stato cancellato da Rockstar Games

‘Grand Theft Auto 5’ DLC with “James Bond Trevor” cancelled after “some” filming - Grand Theft Auto 5''s very own Trevor has revealed some details on the cancelled story DLC, and it sounds like it would have been a blast ...nme

GTA 5 Trevor actor claims DLC starring his character was cancelled after ‘some filming’ - Grand Theft Auto 5 DLC starring Trevor was cancelled after “some filming,” according to Trevor’s actor, Steven Ogg.videogameschronicle

GTA 5’s cut “James Bond Trevor” DLC was already part-shot, actor says - The GTA 5 Agent Trevor DLC episode could have been a real treat for fans on PlayStation and Xbox, before it was scrubbed sometime before 2017.theloadout