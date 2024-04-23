GTA 5: un DLC con protagonista Trevor è stato cancellato da Rockstar Games (Di martedì 23 aprile 2024)RockstarGames ha cancellato un DLC per GTA 5 dedicato a Trevor dopo aver registrato solo qualche scena: a confermarlo è Steven Ogg, l’attore che ha vestito i panni di Trevor.
Nel 2023, secondo quanto riportato da un dataminer, lo studio di sviluppo aveva cancellato tre DLC, tra cui Zombie Apocalypse, Alien Invasion e Agent Trevor, a distanza di un anno l’indiscresione trova conferma proprio da l’attore che ha interpretato uno dei personaggi principali del gioco
Durante una sessione di Q&A, l’attore ha avuto l’opportunità di parlare del progetto ormai cancellato e condividere ulteriori dettagli.
Trevor avrebbe dovuto collaborare con i federali e sarebbe stato sotto copertura. Abbiamo registrato poche scene, il ...Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience
‘Grand Theft Auto 5’ DLC with “James Bond Trevor” cancelled after “some” filming - Grand Theft Auto 5''s very own Trevor has revealed some details on the cancelled story DLC, and it sounds like it would have been a blast ...nme
GTA 5 Trevor actor claims DLC starring his character was cancelled after ‘some filming’ - Grand Theft Auto 5 DLC starring Trevor was cancelled after “some filming,” according to Trevor’s actor, Steven Ogg.videogameschronicle
GTA 5’s cut “James Bond Trevor” DLC was already part-shot, actor says - The GTA 5 Agent Trevor DLC episode could have been a real treat for fans on PlayStation and Xbox, before it was scrubbed sometime before 2017.theloadout