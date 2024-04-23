Grounded - Digital Foundry confronta la grafica su PS - Xbox Series X|S e Nintendo Switch

Grounded, Digital Foundry confronta la grafica su PS5, Xbox Series X|S e Nintendo Switch (Di martedì 23 aprile 2024) Digital Foundry non si è fatta trovare impreparata ed ha pubblicato il video di analisi delle versione PS5 e Nintendo Switch di Grounded, effettuando ovviamente l’immancabile confronto diretto con le versioni Xbox. Partendo dalla risoluzione, il gioco di Obsidian Entertainment gira su PS5 ad una risoluzione dinamica che viaggia tra i 1080 ed i 1215p, mentre su Xbox Series X la risoluzione viaggia tra i 1512p ed 2160p, raggiungendo di conseguenza anche il 4K. Invece passando ad Series S, il titolo è caratterizzato da una risoluzione stabile di 1080p. La redazione inglese ha affermato che Grounded gira anche su Nintendo Switch con una risoluzione dinamica, che va da 360p a 720p sia in ...
