Grounded - Digital Foundry confronta la grafica su PS - Xbox Series X|S e Nintendo Switch

Grounded, Digital Foundry confronta la grafica su PS5, Xbox Series X|S e Nintendo Switch (Di martedì 23 aprile 2024)DigitalFoundry non si è fatta trovare impreparata ed ha pubblicato il video di analisi delle versione PS5 e NintendoSwitch di Grounded, effettuando ovviamente l’immancabile confronto diretto con le versioni Xbox.
Partendo dalla risoluzione, il gioco di Obsidian Entertainment gira su PS5 ad una risoluzione dinamica che viaggia tra i 1080 ed i 1215p, mentre su XboxSeries X la risoluzione viaggia tra i 1512p ed 2160p, raggiungendo di conseguenza anche il 4K. Invece passando ad Series S, il titolo è caratterizzato da una risoluzione stabile di 1080p.
La redazione inglese ha affermato che Grounded gira anche su NintendoSwitch con una risoluzione dinamica, che va da 360p a 720p sia in ...Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience
