Fewer Fife families received child benefits last year - Across the UK, a record low number received support, following a downward trend since a change to the rules was introduced in 2013. While the amount received by parents increased in April, a charity ...msn

Fifa Security, pari amaro - La Fi.Fa. Security Unione Rugby pareggia 27-27 contro il Rugby Gubbio in Serie B. Partita equilibrata, con solida difesa e attacco brioso. Errori arbitrali condizionano il risultato finale. Prossimo i ...ilrestodelcarlino

Hong Kong, China and a footballing dilemma - "It is inevitable that at some stage in the future the Hong Kong Football Association [HKFA] will cease to exist as an independent member of Fifa," Mark Sutcliffe, the HKFA chairman from 2012 to 2018, ...bbc.co.uk