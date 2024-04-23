Blink Twice | un’isola misteriosa nel trailer del film con Channing Tatum

Blink Twice

Blink Twice: un’isola misteriosa nel trailer del film con Channing Tatum (Di martedì 23 aprile 2024) Amazon MGM Studios ha finalmente diffuso il primo trailer dell’esordio alla regia di Zoë Kravitz, Blink Twice. Nelle sequenze mostrate troviamo un gruppo di persone intente a divertirsi sull’isola di un misterioso miliardario, dove però sembra nascondersi qualcosa di estremamente sinistro. Originariamente intitolato Pussy Island, il film segue Frida (Naomi Ackie) e Jess (Alia Shawkat), due amiche che dopo aver conosciuto l’affascinante miliardario Slater King (Channing Tatum) vengono convinte a passare un weekend sulla sua isola provata. Quello che inizia come un fine settimana nel segno del divertimento, presto si trasformerà in un incubo ad occhi aperti, in cui le due dovranno lottare per sopravvivere.Una scena di Blink Twice (Amazon MGM Studios) Nel ...
