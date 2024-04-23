ALCOTT Main Sponsor del COMICON Napoli 2024

ALCOTT Main Sponsor del COMICON Napoli 2024 (Di martedì 23 aprile 2024) ALCOTT al COMICON Napoli 2024: La produzione della shirt in cotone ecosostenibile con l’illustrazione del poster ufficiale del festival realizzato da Mike Del Mundo, le capsule collection di Naruto e One Piece ela promozione dei valori della sostenibilità, dell’inclusività, della creatività e dell’innovazione ALCOTT torna al COMICON Napoli e nell’edizione 2024 del Festival Internazionale della Cultura Pop, che si svolgerà alla Mostra D’Oltremare
