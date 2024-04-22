The Affair - Dominic West | Ruth Wilson ha ragione sulla seri - ha fatto bene a lasciarla

The Affair

The Affair, Dominic West: "Ruth Wilson ha ragione sulla serie, ha fatto bene a lasciarla" (Di lunedì 22 aprile 2024) L'attore ha supportato la decisione della collega di abbandonare lo show nel 2018 A distanza di diverso tempo, Dominic West si è espresso a favore delle critiche mosse dalla sua ex co-star Ruth Wilson a The Affair, all'epoca della sua decisione di non far ritorno nella serie. L'attore britannico, che ha raggiunto il successo nel ruolo del poliziotto anticonformista McNulty in The Wire e che più recentemente ha interpretato il Principe Carlo nelle due stagioni finali di The Crown, ha girato cinque stagioni del dramma di successo su Showtime, ma la sua co-protagonista Ruth Wilson è stata esclusa dalla serie dopo quattro. Nel 2020, la Wilson - che si ipotizza abbia firmato un …
