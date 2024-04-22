(Di lunedì 22 aprile 2024) (Adnkronos) – “? È stato il giovane che più mi ha impressionato di più al suo arrivo al. Nella sua prima conferenza stampa ha parlato come un veterano e lo ha trasmesso a tutti i tifosi e ai lavoratori del club. È molto difficile trovare un giocatore così e si è guadagnato l’affetto per il suo modo di essere, di giocare e per i gol che regalano vittorie in una classica come quello nel Clasico. Trasmette, sa muoversi nello spazio, entra in sintonia con le persone e questo lo rende speciale.unadelper molto tempo”. Lo ha detto Raúl González Blanco ex stella dele della Spagna e attuale allenatore del Castilla, in occasione dei Laureus Awards. ...

Jude Bellingham and Novak Djokovic land huge honours at Laureus World Sport Awards - Jude Bellingham was one of the big winners at the 25th edition of the Laureus World Sport Awards, where the Real Madrid star was presented with the Breakthrough of the Year award ...mirror.co.uk

Raul: "Bellingham sarà una delle leggende del Real Madrid" - Madrid, 22 apr. (Adnkronos) - "Bellingham È stato il giovane che più mi ha impressionato di più al suo arrivo al Real Madrid. Nella sua prima conferenza stampa ha parlato come un veterano e lo ha tra ...lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

Forget Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham will be the next name to join the pantheon of Real Madrid greats... just ask the legends themselves - ‘Hey Jude’, part of the soundtrack of this city now, was being hollered out of the Madrileno squares and the bars deep into Sunday night and broadcast far beyond. ‘Madrid has crossed borders,’ As ...dailymail.co.uk