Kiwi glory at IndyCar's third race of the season at Long Beach, California, on Sky Sport... - Scott Dixon's won the 85-lap race courtesy of a fuel saving strategy - driving conservatively to require less time refuelling in the pits. The New Zealander's held off several challenges, including a ...home.nzcity.co.nz

IndyCar, Dixon torna al successo a Long Beach - Scott Dixon ha colto a Long Beach la 57ma affermazione nella NTT IndyCar Series. Il #9 di Chip Ganassi Racing trionfa in California dopo una prova ...oasport

Scott Dixon Stretches Fuel to Inch Closer to A.J. Foyt on IndyCar's All-Time Win List - Scott Dixon moved closer to A.J. Foyt on IndyCar’s all-time win list by picking up his 57th career victory with a Sunday fuel-saving master class on the downtown streets of Long Beach ...usnews