Wrestling | Vince McMahon pronto a formare una nuova WWE? (Di domenica 21 aprile 2024) Una vita passata all’interno del mondo del Wrestling (40 anni) scrivendo pagine importanti di questa disciplina tanto famosa, soprattutto, negli Stati Uniti. L’allargamento a macchia d’olio dei fan in giro per il mondo è stato merito, anche, dell’ex famiglia che governava la Federazione di Stamford. Vince McMahon è stato l’ultimo proprietario del focolare familiare che deteneva la WWE: recente, ma non troppo, il passaggio di proprietà alla società Endeavor che detiene, anche, i diritti della UFC. Un’uscita di scena nostalgica che potrebbe essere cancellata nel 2025: l’ex chairman è davvero pronto per costituire una nuova federazione? Ecco cosa sappiamo. Una nuova federazione di Wrestling per Vince McMahon? La ...
