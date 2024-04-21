Wolf Man - Matilda Firth nel cast dell’horror di Leigh Whannell

Wolf Man

Wolf Man, Matilda Firth nel cast dell’horror di Leigh Whannell (Di domenica 21 aprile 2024) Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it Mister Movie Matilda Firth, conosciuta per il suo ruolo in “Come d’Incanto 2”, si è unita al cast del film horror “Wolf Man” diretto da Leigh Whannell. Il film vede la partecipazione di Christopher Abbott, Julia Garner e Sam Jaeger. Matilda Firth si unisce al cast di “Wolf Man”: Nuove Aggiunte all’Horror di Leigh Whannell Nel film,… Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it Mister Movie
    La giovane attrice di Come d'Incanto 2, Matilda Firth, si è unita al cast del film Wolf Man, diretto da Leigh Whannell e con protagonista Christopher Abbott. L'attrice di Come d'Incanto 2, Matilda ... (movieplayer)

    È stato presentato al CinemaCon di Las Vegas Wolf Man, il prossimo film sui licantropi diretto da Leigh Whannel che vede come protagonista Christopher Abbott. BlumHouse ha mostrato, in esclusiva al ... (screenworld)

    I primi ululati di Wolf Man si sono fatti sentire al CinemaCon: Blumhouse ha infatti mostrato le prime sequenze del film diretto da Leigh Whannel. Al centro di questa storia troviamo un uomo ... (cinemaserietv)

