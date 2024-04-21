Far East Film Festival FOCUS ASIA 2024

Far East Film Festival FOCUS ASIA 2024 (Di domenica 21 aprile 2024) FEFF25 – Udine – Far East Film Festival 2023 – Teatro Nuovo Giovanni da Udine and Cinema Visionario – from 21st to 29th of April 2023 – Photo © 2023 Luca ChiandoniEcco la selezione completa dell’All Genres Project Market e di Far East in Progress! Dopo il successo della scorsa edizione, la sezione industry del  è orgogliosa di annunciare la selezione completa dell’All Genres Project Market, mercato per i progetti con potenziale di coproduzione ASIAtico-europeo, e di Far East in Progress, prima ed unica piattaforma europea interamente dedicata ai Film ASIAtici in post-produzione che ambiscono a una distribuzione internazionale e ad una Festival premiere. Il comitato di selezione di FOCUS ASIA, ...
    Una selezione di 27 titoli in streaming per lo spazio digitale supportato da MYmovies. Mancano solo due settimane all'apertura del Far East Film Festival 26, la più grande roccaforte europea ...

    Il Far East Film Festival 26 si terrà a Udine dal 24 aprile al 2 maggio. La line-up conta quest'anno 74 titoli (15 le anteprime mondiali, 24 quelle internazionali, 19 quelle europee e 13 quelle ...

FAR EAST FILM FESTIVAL 26 | Stagione 2023/24 Eventi ospitati

