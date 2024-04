WWE | Xia Li - Jinder Mahal e Xyon Quinn licenziati durante la messa in onda di SmackDown

WWE Releases Jinder Mahal, Xia Li And Xyon Quinn - While this week's SmackDown was winding down, there was some breaking news as WWE releases Jinder Mahal, Xia Li and Xyon Quinn.msn

WWE Reveals How They Will Crown New Women's World Champion - Morgan has to be seen as a prime candidate to win the Battle Royal and thus the Championship, given that WWE leaned into Morgan causing the injury in storyline and even had them almost brawl after ...comicbook

WWE airs female superstar's match immediately after releasing her from the company - During this week's Friday Night SmackDown, WWE released a host of superstars from the company, including Xia Li.msn