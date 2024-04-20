WWE | Undertaker potrebbe aver spoilerato involontariamente la sede di WM 41

WWE Undertaker

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
WWE: Undertaker potrebbe aver spoilerato involontariamente la sede di WM 41 (Di sabato 20 aprile 2024) WrestleMania 40 è da poco passata agli archivi, ma si guarda già alla prossima edizione. Al momento la WWE non ha ancora reso noto dove si svolgerà il grande evento. Si stanno valutando diverse opzioni, tra cui Las Vegas come indicato da Nick Khan. Ora, The Undertaker potrebbe aver involontariamente spoilerato i piani della federazione. Undertaker si lascia scappare la sede di WM 41? Durante il proprio podcast “Six Feet Under”, The Undertaker potrebbe essersi lasciato scappare la sede della prossima edizione di WrestleMania. Ecco le sue parole: “Non so, sarà a Las Vegas il prossimo anno..cioè lo penso io, c’è questa voce. Buon Dio”. Insomma il Dead Man potrebbe aver ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

Notizie Correlate

  • WWE Undertaker

    Nel main event della Night 2 di WM 40 Roman Reigns e Cody Rhodes si sono affrontati con in palio il WWE Unisputed Universal Title nell’ambito di un Bloodline Rules Match. Proprio per via della ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Undertaker

    The Undertaker vs. Sting è uno dei dream matches più desiderati nella storia del wrestling. In più di un’occasione i fan si sono chiesti come mai questo match non sia mai riuscito a prendere ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Undertaker

    Il WWE Experience di Riyad in Arabia Saudita è prossimo all’apertura con l’inaugurazione ufficiale che sarà il 24 Febbraio. Come vi abbiamo riportato nei mesi scorsi si tratterà di un ampio ... (zonawrestling)

WWE: Undertaker potrebbe aver spoilerato involontariamente la sede di WM 41

WWE: Undertaker potrebbe aver spoilerato involontariamente la sede di WM 41 - WrestleMania 40 è da poco passata agli archivi, ma si guarda già alla prossima edizione. Al momento la WWE non ha ancora reso noto dove si svolgerà il grande evento. Si stanno valutando diverse opzion ...zonawrestling

‘I'm Better Than The Undertaker': THIS WWE Star Makes Bold Claim In His Shocking Declaration - Check out this Tag Team Champion claiming to be better than The Undertaker for having a superior WrestleMania record.pinkvilla

The Undertaker Reacts to Getting Heat for Inducting Muhammad Ali into WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 - Find out what The Undertaker has to say on getting booed from the fans for inducting Muhammad Ali into the Hall of Fame 2024.pinkvilla

Video di Tendenza
Video WWE Undertaker
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.