WWE: Per AJ Styles rivincita e title shot, sarà lui il primo a sfidare Cody Rhodes (Di sabato 20 aprile 2024) Questa notte, a SmackDown, Cody Rhodes ha conosciuto chi sarà il suo primo sfidante, con il match che si terrà a Backlash tra due settimane in Francia. Il nome del #1 contender è uscito fuori dal match tra AJ Styles e LA Knight, con i due che si sono rivisti sul ring dopo WrestleMania e dopo aver vinto la scorsa settimana i rispettivi triple threat. Vittoria d’astuzia Posta in palio alta, resa ancora più importante dalla rivalità tra LA Knight e AJ Styles, con il primo che si è aggiudicato lo scontro di WrestleMania XL e probabilmente pensava di non dover rivedere sul ring per un po’ l’avversario. Incontro dall’andamento simile a quello precedente tra i due, con AJ Styles che nel momento di difficoltà è stato bravo ad evitare la BFT e ...
