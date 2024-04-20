WWE | Chad Gable turna heel e potrebbe non essere solo

Notizie Correlate
Questa notte a Monday Night RAW su USA Network, Sami Zayn ha difeso il Titolo Intercontinentale contro Chad Gable. Il match è stato il main event della serata. Il quattro volte campione ... (zonawrestling)
Uno dei piatti forti della scorsa puntata di Raw è stato sicuramente il Gauntlet Match valido per decretare il #1 contender’s all’Intercontinental Championship detenuto da GUNTHER. A vincere è ... (zonawrestling)
Nonostante Gunther sia l’uomo dei record, nonostante abbia demolito tanti avversari che hanno provato a portargli via il titolo Intercontinentale, il General Manager di Raw Adam Pearce è ... (zonawrestling)
