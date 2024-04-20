WWE | Chad Gable turna heel e potrebbe non essere solo

WWE: Chad Gable turna heel e potrebbe non essere solo (Di sabato 20 aprile 2024) Nella scorsa puntata di Raw, Sami Zayn ha sconfitto Chad Gable in un ottimo match valevole per l’intercontinental Championship, al termine mentre Sami, stava festeggiando con sua moglie, Chad ha deciso di attaccarlo brutalmente turnando di fatto heel. Team Angle 2.0? Un Chad che adesso ha cambiato totalmente registro e il nuovo fallimento nel cercare di conquistare il titolo intercontinentale lo ha fatto letteralmente cambiare. In teoria Gable farebbe parte degli Alpha Academy che però sono attualmente face e non sembra che seguiranno il loro leader anche perché secondo quanto riporta WON sembrano esserci altri piani per lui. Infatti Chad è pronto a formare una nuova stable che con le pinze si potrebbe anche definire un ...
