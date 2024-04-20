Surf - Sebastian Steudtner cavalca l' onda più grande di sempre | le immagini

Surf, Sebastian Steudtner cavalca l'onda più grande di sempre: le immagini (Di sabato 20 aprile 2024) Sebastian Steudtner, già detentore del primato del mondo, potrebbe aver ritoccato ancora più in alto il record sull'onda più grande mai cavalcata. Il Surfista avrebbe cavalcato un'onda di 28 metri e 57 centrimetri, al largo di Nazaré, in Portogallo. Se ratificata, la misura sarebbe il nuovo record mondiale.
