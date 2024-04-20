Standard and Poor - crolla Israele | da AA- ad A+ e outlook negativ - Italia conferma rati -g, BBB con outlook stabile,

Standard and Poor, crolla Israele: da AA- ad A+ e outlook negativo, Italia conferma rating, BBB con outlook stabile, (Di sabato 20 aprile 2024) L'agenzia Standard & Poor's conferma il rating BBB dell'Italia con outlook stabile. Il risultato emerge dalle tabelle pubblicate sul sito dell'agenzia. Sale intanto l'attesa per il giudizio di Fitch previsto per il 3 maggio e per quello di Moody's previsto per il 31 maggio. E se non bastasse, il Fon
