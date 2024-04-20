SmackDown 19.04.2024 Il primo avversario di Cody

Former WWE Champion fired as several superstars get released in shock cuts - Jinder Mahal, who became the first man of Indian descent to hold the title when he picked up an unlikely win over Randy Orton at Backlash in 2017, is set to leave the professional wrestling giant ...metro.co.uk

Damage CTRL makes a statement after WWE SmackDown chaos - Following the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Damage CTRL had a lot to say about the chaos that unfolded in the main event. The match between Bayley and Naomi for the WWE Women’s Championship took a ...msn

WWE Tag Team Championships: annunciate nuove cinture e i nuovi sfidanti - L'ultimo episodio di Friday Night SmackDown ha portato diverse novità nella divisione tag team del brand. Come già visto nel recente episodio di Monday Night Raw, i titoli hanno subito un significativ ...zonawrestling