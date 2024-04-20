SmackDown 19 04 2024 Il primo avversario di Cody

SmackDown 19.04.2024 Il primo avversario di Cody (Di sabato 20 aprile 2024) Bentornati amici di Zona Wrestling nel consueto appuntamento con il report di SmackDown. Ci stiamo avvicinando verso Backlash e sembra proprio che quest’anno il PLE si voglia togliere l’etichetta dell’avere semplicemente dei rematch di WrestleMania. Tante le questioni da vedere e da chiarire nello show blu e direi quindi di non perdere altro tempo e immergiamoci subito nello show. AJ Styles vs LA Knight (4 / 5) Si apre con questo match la puntata ed è un gran bel match fra i due. Entrambi vogliono sfidare Cody per la cintura e la rivalità fra i due aiuta e non poco nell’economia del match. LAK e Styles lottano alla pari per quasi tutto il match e solo nel finale Styles con maggior furbizia evita la BFT e connette con il Phenomenal Forearm vincente. A Backlash sarà Cody Rhodes vs AJ Styles per l’Undisputed WWE ...
SmackDown 19.04.2024 Il primo avversario di Cody

