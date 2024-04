Prison Architect 2 rimandato ancora | Nuova data di uscita annunciata

Prison Architect 2 Release Date Delayed Again - Prison Architect 2 will now release for the Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms on September 4th.comicbook

'Prison Architect 2' Needs More Polishing/Optimization, Delayed Until September - Prison Architect 2 is a 3D Prison management simulator, offering deeper simulation, greater player control, an inhabitant behavior system and creative options to define the next generation of ...worthplaying

Prison Architect 2 has been delayed again - Originally set for release in March, the 3D sequel to Prison Architect will now be coming out this fall in order to address memory usage issues.pcgamesn