NJPW | Rocky Romero nuovo Vice Presidente della compagnia

NJPW Rocky

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
NJPW: Rocky Romero nuovo Vice Presidente della compagnia (Di sabato 20 aprile 2024) Dalla Wrestling Observer Newsletter di Dave Meltzer veniamo a conoscenza di una novità nelle gerarchie della NJPW. Rocky Romero è il nuovo Vice Presidente della compagnia divenendo così una delle poche figure nella storia ad aver ricoperto il ruolo (ancora oggi attivo) sia in NJPW che nella AEW.
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

NJPW: Rocky Romero nuovo Vice Presidente della compagnia

AEW star appointed as Vice President of major promotion - Reports - According to reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rocky Romero has been promoted to Vice President of NJPW making him one of the few people in wrestling history to hold VP positions in two ...msn

Facebook X (Twitter) Instagram - Benvenuti al report settimanale di AEW Collision, lo show del sabato sera targato All Elite Wrestling in onda su TNT.theshieldofwrestling

Rocky Romero Announces His New Position With New Japan Pro Wrestling - Rocky Romero has been instrumental in fostering a relationship between New Japan Pro Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling. It was recently reported that Romero now works in the front office of AEW.comicbook

Video di Tendenza
Video NJPW Rocky
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.