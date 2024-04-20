Highlights Miami Heat-Chicago Bulls 112-91 - NBA Play-In 2024 VIDEO

Highlights Miami Heat-Chicago Bulls 112-91, NBA Play-In 2024 (VIDEO) (Di sabato 20 aprile 2024) Gli Highlights VIDEO della sfida tra Miami Heat e Chicago Bulls, valevole per i Play-in della Eastern Conference della NBA 2023/2024. A senso unico la sfida del Kaseya Center, vinta dalla squadra di casa con uno scarto di 21 punti (112-91). Herro e Jaquez Jr. hanno trascinato la franchigia della Florida alla vittoria, conquistando così l’accesso alla post-season. Niente da fare per i Bulls, costretti a scalare una montagna fin dal primo quarto, chiuso in svantaggio 34-17. SportFace.
Heat's Bam Adebayo Preparing for 'Dogfight' With Celtics in 2024 NBA Playoffs - Watch more top videos, Highlights, and B/R original content Things get more challenging for the Heat if Jimmy Butler is unable to return from injury in the series. The star forward suffered a sprained ...bleacherreport

NBA, i Miami Heat volano ai playoff e i tifosi cantano "Vogliamo Boston!". VIDEO - Anche senza Jimmy Butler Miami batte nettamente Chicago per 112-91 nell'ultima sfida del play-in e vola ai playoff. Al primo turno gli Heat ritroveranno i Celtics, nella riedizione della sfida che lo ...sport.sky

Woj: Heat Could Pursue Trade for All-Star-Level Player During NBA Offseason - The Miami Heat are heading to the postseason after beating the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament Friday night, but the team could be gearing up for ...bleacherreport

